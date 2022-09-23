Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

