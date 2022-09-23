Alpha Quark Token (AQT) One Day Volume Tops $3.98 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $34.76 million and $3.98 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

