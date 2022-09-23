Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits One Day Volume of $3.05 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001491 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $52.08 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpaca Finance’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 179,900,757 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

