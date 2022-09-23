Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading Up 15.6%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 28,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 6,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Allied Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Allied Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.