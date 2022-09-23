Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.97

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Technology & General VCT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON AATG opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Friday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.50 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of £121.43 million and a PE ratio of 493.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.37.

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

