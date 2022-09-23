Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.97

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Technology & General VCT Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON AATG opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Friday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.50 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of £121.43 million and a PE ratio of 493.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.37.
Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile
