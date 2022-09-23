Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 251.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

