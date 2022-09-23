AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

LON AJB opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3,102.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.16.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

