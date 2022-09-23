Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.97.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

