Aidos Kuneen Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $174,633.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $174,633.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00147167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00276209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00751006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00599942 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is www.aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

