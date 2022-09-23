Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) traded down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Agilyx ASA Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.
Agilyx ASA Company Profile
Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilyx ASA (AGXXF)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.