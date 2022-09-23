Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 26th

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $174.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.