Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.36. Agenus shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,931,379 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Agenus Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $634.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $34,436,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,271,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 948,163 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
