AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,794.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,206. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

