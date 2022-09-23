Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $364.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.31. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $47,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $34,078.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,777 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

