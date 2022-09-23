Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 694,744 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.