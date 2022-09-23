Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 694,744 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

