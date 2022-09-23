Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANNSF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.57.

ANNSF stock opened at $118.84 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

