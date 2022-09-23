Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

AMD stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

