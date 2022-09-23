Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $287.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $280.06 and a one year high of $699.54.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

