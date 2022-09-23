Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,009 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.4% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 24,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $287.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $280.06 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

