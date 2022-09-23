AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading Up 0.7%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.72. Approximately 98,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 337,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AT. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

AcuityAds Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$148.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.31.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

