Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 130,740 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.45. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

