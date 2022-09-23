Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CDW by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.07. 2,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,948. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.