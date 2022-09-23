Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 1.77% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 410,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,551. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

