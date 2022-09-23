Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.00. 219,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,078,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

