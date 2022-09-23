Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 354 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $163.70. 41,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,695. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average of $190.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

