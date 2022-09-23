Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $68,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 111,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.90.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

