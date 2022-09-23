Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $122.52. 3,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,220. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

