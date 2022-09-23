Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €28.10 ($28.67) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Accor Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

