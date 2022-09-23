Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.