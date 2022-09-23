ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.63

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 23473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.