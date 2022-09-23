A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 2.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,890,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,172,000 after buying an additional 650,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

