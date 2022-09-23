14,945 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

