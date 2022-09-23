14,945 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $51.15.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.