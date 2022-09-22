Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 28,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

