Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

ZS traded down $9.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.03.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

