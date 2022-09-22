Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 120,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $75.32 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

