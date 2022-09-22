Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.37

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.37 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 20086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.49.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.