Zhang Financial LLC Sells 619 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,961,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 162,199 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EFV stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,502 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

