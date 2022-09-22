Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,746. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.42.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

