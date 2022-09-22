Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,370,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

