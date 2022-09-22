Zhang Financial LLC Invests $1.49 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,171. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

