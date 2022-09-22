Zhang Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $140.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

