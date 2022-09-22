Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,778. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.12 and a 200 day moving average of $363.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

