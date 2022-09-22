Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 4,377 Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 2.82% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BKEM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.31. 1,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.