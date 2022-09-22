ZEON Price Tops $0.0077 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. ZEON has a total market cap of $234.51 million and $499,847.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00063238 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

