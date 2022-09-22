Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) were down 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialisation of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

