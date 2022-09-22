Zano (ZANO) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $50,496.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00304368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00136862 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000499 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,381,117 coins and its circulating supply is 11,351,617 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

