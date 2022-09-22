Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €21.36 ($21.80). 1,250,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($50.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €26.02 and a 200 day moving average of €33.60.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

