Zacks Research Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

BIIB stock opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $299.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

