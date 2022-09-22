YooShi (YOOSHI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $767,704.00

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One YooShi coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market capitalization of $38.30 million and approximately $767,704.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YooShi has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004826 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000362 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00032606 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi (CRYPTO:YOOSHI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.

YooShi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

