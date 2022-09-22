YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,956 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

CMCSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 271,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,124,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

